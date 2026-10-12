Stellantis and Tata Motors PV sign agreement to jointly develop vehicles in India 

Global automotive major Stellantis and India’s Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPV) and its subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEM) sealed their MoU signed earlier this year as the two groups on Monday announced the signing of a definitive agreement. This expands the scope of their long-standing partnership further into advanced technology and product collaboration. The collaboration includes manufacturing of passenger vehicles together.

Under the agreement, TMPV will provide Stellantis access to its product technology and vehicle architecture, which Stellantis will build upon through its product development and engineering capabilities in India to address the requirements of more than 50 global markets. Vehicles developed under this agreement will be manufactured in India at Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited (FIAPL), the 50:50 joint venture between TMPV and Stellantis.

Utilising India’s competitive engineering strengths and manufacturing scale, the collaboration aims to accelerate the export ambitions and further anchor India as a key node in the global production network.