Centre to monitor implementation of GST process reforms in states

The Centre will put in place a monitoring mechanism to ensure that process reforms introduced after the 57th GST Council meeting are implemented effectively across states, with particular attention to changes in arrest provisions, government sources told TNIE.

The move comes amid earlier concerns over resistance from some states to provisions aimed at decriminalising GST-related offences. Although some opposition-ruled states had initially opposed the removal of arrest provisions, the Council eventually reached a unanimous decision on the proposed changes.

An official said the Centre would also organise training programmes for central and state tax officials to familiarise them with the changes and ensure smooth implementation.

“Once a change is made in the CGST Act, states will have to do it. And there will be a mechanism to monitor how the states are implementing the process reforms. However, we are confident the states will implement the same. Be it the ruling states or the opposition states, historically, there has not been any issue in terms of implementation at the state level,” the official said.

The 57th GST Council meeting proposed a series of process reforms, including changes to arrest provisions, simplified compliance requirements, faster refunds and an increase in the prosecution threshold from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore.

The Centre will conduct special training programmes at its Palasamudra facility for both central and state government officials, the official said.

“We will review each and every data point, with special focus on the duration of refund,” the official added.

The government will also take corrective measures to address any difficulties that arise during implementation, the official said.