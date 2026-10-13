Fintech funding rises 14 per cent to USD 2

Indian fintech companies raised USD 2.2 billion in January-September 2026, up 14 per cent from a year earlier, even as the number of funding rounds fell 41 per cent, with five deals of USD 100 million or more making up nearly half the total, according to Tracxn. Funding in the first nine months of 2025 stood at USD 1.9 billion.

The number of rounds dropped to 153 from 260 a year ago, the data intelligence platform said in a report.

This year's funding is still only about 40 per cent of the peak of USD 5.5 billion recorded in the first nine months of 2021. The five largest rounds together brought in about USD 1.1 billion.

CRED's USD 540 million Series H round in June, backed by Meta, alone accounted for about a quarter of all funding.

The others were KreditBee's USD 220 million Series E in April, Weaver's USD 103 million Series B in March, Slice's USD 100 million Series D in September and Navi's USD 100 million Series C in August.

Late-stage funding, which includes Series C and later, private equity and pre-IPO rounds, nearly doubled to USD 1.5 billion from USD 751 million, despite fewer deals (25 against 30).

It made up 67 per cent of all capital raised and was the only stage to grow.