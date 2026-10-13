FM says open to discussion on capital gains tax

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday kept the possibility of changes to capital gains taxation open, saying the government would carefully consider the issue amid concerns over foreign capital outflows and demands from investors for a more competitive tax regime.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi, Sitharaman said preparations for the next Union Budget had begun and that she would be cautious about commenting on possible tax changes. However, she acknowledged that long-term capital gains tax, securities transaction tax and the taxation of different asset classes remained important issues for investors in India and abroad.

“We are very close to the Budget, and the preparation for the Budget has started. It may not be the best time for me to say what I will or whatever. So I'll tread cautiously on that,” she said.

The remarks come amid concerns over foreign portfolio investors pulling money out of domestic equity markets, even as India continues to attract investments in manufacturing, infrastructure and emerging technology sectors.

Responding to a question about investor demands to remove capital gains tax and rationalise taxes before committing more money to India, Sitharaman said the debate also included the securities transaction tax (STT) levied on transactions in the securities market.

She said the taxation of different asset classes had also been discussed extensively. Two years ago, the government had brought different asset classes on a more uniform tax footing, a move that some investors had perceived as an increase in taxation.

The Finance Minister also acknowledged that foreign capital was leaving India after investors booked profits, but said the trend needed to be seen in the context of a global reallocation of funds towards the US, particularly companies and projects involved in frontier artificial intelligence (AI).

“Although it doesn't help me to say it's happening elsewhere also, I need to have capital being here,” she said, adding that global hyperscalers were attracting substantial investments.

Sitharaman argued that India could attract and retain more capital by developing AI applications that help businesses improve productivity and transition to AI-based operations, rather than focusing exclusively on frontier AI.