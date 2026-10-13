Hyundai commits $15.5 billion investment after Modi–Chung meeting

“The past 30 years have been defined by our commitment to India. This investment reaffirms our commitment to India for the next 30 years and beyond. Through this investment, we will create more employment opportunities and work together with our partners and stakeholders to support India’s continued industrial development, said Chung of Hyundai Motor Group.

Hyundai plans to expand manufacturing capacity across Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) and Kia India Pvt. Limited to support volume growth while ensuring localisation to meet India’s market demands. This expansion, according to Hyundai, will position India as one of the leading global export platforms for the Group.

The group has established comprehensive production capacity of more than 1.4 million vehicles annually across India, encompassing HMIL's facilities in Chennai (824,000 units capacity), HMIL's latest manufacturing facility in Pune (170,000 units capacity), and Kia India's Anantapur plant (431,000 units capacity).

As Pune's capacity is scheduled to be scaled up in phases, the Group's India manufacturing footprint will continue to expand.

The Group also plans to establish a complete R&D system in India through infrastructure expansion and local talent cultivation. With approximately $700 million investment planned in the R&D centre, including its vehicle testing track, the Group will accelerate next-generation automotive technology development and establish India as a core innovation hub.

Hyundai also aims to strengthen the local supply chain and support supplier development in India through strategic investments in regional partners. The Group will also explore opportunities in new business verticals including specialised automotive financing, EV charging infrastructure, and end-of-life vehicle recycling.