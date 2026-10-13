Indian markets rally as IT stocks surge; Sensex jumps over 1,100 points

Indian stock markets ended sharply higher on Tuesday, 13 October 2026. The BSE Sensex closed at 73,033.78, gaining 1,107 points or 1.54%, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 1.60% to settle at 22,721.95.

The rally was led by strong buying in information technology stocks, supported by positive earnings-related developments and improved investor sentiment. HCL Technologies and TCS were among the major gainers. Most major sectors ended in positive territory, while mid-cap stocks also recorded gains.

Stock analysts say that the market sentiment improved significantly during the day's session. However, high crude oil prices, inflation concerns and global geopolitical uncertainties may continue to influence market movements. Investors are likely to focus on upcoming corporate earnings and global economic developments for further direction.

Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO at stock research analyst firm HST Wealth, said; "Earnings-led buying in technology stocks, easing US treasury yields and improving domestic sentiment outweighed concerns over elevated crude prices."