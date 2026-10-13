Kolte-Patil Developers Q2 sales bookings rise 52 per cent to record Rs 1,019 crore

NEW DELHI: Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a 52 per cent growth in sales bookings to Rs 1,019 crore in the July-September quarter on better demand for its housing projects.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 670 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales of Rs 1,019 crore in the July-September period of 2026-27 fiscal, up 52 per cent year-on-year.

For the first half of this fiscal, sales bookings reached a record Rs 1,636 crore, up 27 per cent from Rs 1,286 crore in the year-ago period.

Hrishikesh Parandekar, Chief Executive Officer, Kolte-Patil Developers, said, "Our robust performance in Q2 and H1 FY27, with record quarterly and half-yearly sales and strong collections, reflects the resilience of our business.