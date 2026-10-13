NPCI defers 0.4% MDR on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 until after Diwali

In a relief to UPI users, the proposed levy of a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) of 0.4 per cent on transactions above Rs 2,000 has been deferred, with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) saying on Tuesday that a new implementation date would be announced after Diwali.

According to an NPCI circular issued last month, the 0.4 per cent MDR was due to be levied on person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI payments above Rs 2,000 from October 15.

"UPI and Services Steering Committee today decided that, keeping in mind the festive season, Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions shall be implemented immediately post Diwali on a date to be notified separately," NPCI said in a statement.

The MDR has to be paid by merchants, not consumers, and capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more.

The decision to defer has come amidst allegations by the Opposition, which termed it a tax, and said that the levy on specified UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 will burden consumers.

As per the circular dated September 15, payments between individuals, as well as the vast majority of everyday merchant payments were to remain free.

Essential services, such as railways, telecom, fuel, and insurance, were to attract a flat Rs 5 fee per transaction above Rs 2,000. Capital markets transactions (mutual funds, stockbroking) were to get a lower 0.02 per cent rate, also capped at Rs 300.