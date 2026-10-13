Proposed steel policy seeks AI-supported framework for early detection of sub-standard steel imports

NEW DELHI: The draft steel policy seeks to put in place an AI-powered governance framework and advanced data analytics to ensure early detection of abnormal import trends and boost the competitiveness of the domestic steel industry.

According to the draft National Steel Policy Vision 2047, a three-pronged strategy centred around quality assurance, fair trade and domestic capability should be adopted to reduce avoidable import dependence, strengthen India's steel ecosystem and enhance the competitiveness, resilience and long-term growth of both the steel industry and downstream manufacturing sectors.

The proposed policy seeks to build a roadmap for the Indian steel industry until 2047.

The government has proposed a new policy as the earlier National Steel Policy 2017 needed a relook considering the current challenges and requirements of the steel sector.

Emerging priorities like artificial intelligence, machine learning and technical upgrades require greater focus.