Tata’s semiconductor push aligned with India’s long-term needs: Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday said the group’s bet on semiconductor is not about getting the numbers right in the next two or three years, rather they focus on long-term growth that will be critical for the country’s growth too.

He emphasised that the group has always focused on investments that aligns with the need of the country and in the right directions.

During a panel discussion on ‘The End of Predictability’ at the Bloomberg New Economy 2026 forum, he said, “Whether we get semiconductor chips right or we get the numbers right in two-three years that is not the point. Chips are going to be fundamentally required for domestic consumers. ”

He noted that the aim of the group is to align with the domestic and global demand. “Direction is certain, need is certain, ability to execute is certain,” Chandrasekaran said. His comments came at a time when there is a growing rift within the Tata Group.

However, Chandrasekaran assured that the group remains committed to producing semiconductor chips and is investing heavily in India's first chip-making unit, a key to future growth. He noted that the decisions by successive chairmen in the group has always been made with a long-term growth strategy, and where things went wrong, adequate measures have been taken to correct the course.

“Directionally, if you design it on the belief that it is needed for India, it is needed for mankind and for enterprises, you will get it right. It doesn't mean that everything will be smooth,” he added.