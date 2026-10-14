Bank of Baroda says it will firmly defend itself against Shetty’s $15 billion suit

MUMBAI: A day after Dr Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, the founder of NMC Healthcare Dubai and the UAE Exchange, moved the Bombay High Court seeking $15 billion in damages from Bank of Baroda and 25 others against a fraud that happened in his group in 2019 that led to the collapse of his business, the public sector lender has said it has “not been served with any such notices and that when done it will defend its interests firmly and will take all steps necessary to protect its interests".

Shetty is seeking $5 billion in direct damages, $5 billion for consequential losses, including lost business opportunities, and another $5 billion for reputational damage. While the first two claims are against all 26 defendants, the reputational damages claim is against the bank alone. He has also sought 18% annual interest on the amounts claimed.

The suit, filed by MZM Legal on behalf of Shetty, names 26 defendants, including the bank, 10 of its officials, former NMC executives Prasanth Manghat and Promoth Manghat, their associates, and two Indian companies--Avitis Super Speciality Hospitals and Smard Building Solutions.

Shetty’s suit alleges that the bank and former NMC executives enabled fund diversions, concealed liabilities and subsequently pursued him on guarantees bearing forged signatures.

In an exchange filing Wednesday, Bank of Baroda said it too has seen media reports of a suit said to have been filed by Shetty in the Bombay High Court on October 13. But it has not been served with the suit and therefore could not comment on the contents of the pleadings, which had not been tested in the court, and that “when it was served to them, they would defend the suit firmly and take all necessary steps to protect their interests.”