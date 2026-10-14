From imports to innovation: India's quest for homegrown battery technologies

India aims to shift from primarily using and importing battery technologies to researching, developing, and manufacturing its own batteries. Experts see this initiative as a way to meet future energy needs more independently and affordably.

Experts say scientists have been studying lithium-ion batteries for decades and that now India should expedite the development of newer battery technologies and transition them from laboratories to manufacturing facilities.

“With nearly 60 years of lithium-ion research behind us, this is the perfect time to accelerate the development and industrialisation of next-generation battery chemistries,” said Aninda J. Bhattacharyya, a Professor and J.C. Bose National Fellow at the Indian Institute of Science, ahead of the Battery Show India, organised by Informa Markets.

Bhattacharyya emphasised that while lithium-ion batteries will continue to play a vital role, India should also explore other types of batteries that utilise materials readily available within the country.

India currently relies on imports for some critical battery materials and technologies.

“Sodium-ion batteries are particularly promising due to the abundance of sodium, which has a lower reliance on critical minerals and potential cost advantages,” added Bhattacharyya.

Experts gathered at the Battery Show India in Bengaluru for a media roundtable in anticipation of the fourth edition of the show, scheduled for October 22–24, 2026, at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.