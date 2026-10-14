From imports to innovation: India's quest for homegrown battery technologies

India aims to shift from primarily using and importing battery technologies to researching, developing, and manufacturing its own batteries. Experts see this initiative as a way to meet future energy needs more independently and affordably.
Experts say scientists have been studying lithium-ion batteries for decades and that now India should expedite the development of newer battery technologies and transition them from laboratories to manufacturing facilities.
“With nearly 60 years of lithium-ion research behind us, this is the perfect time to accelerate the development and industrialisation of next-generation battery chemistries,” said Aninda J. Bhattacharyya, a Professor and J.C. Bose National Fellow at the Indian Institute of Science, ahead of the Battery Show India, organised by Informa Markets.
Bhattacharyya emphasised that while lithium-ion batteries will continue to play a vital role, India should also explore other types of batteries that utilise materials readily available within the country.
India currently relies on imports for some critical battery materials and technologies.
“Sodium-ion batteries are particularly promising due to the abundance of sodium, which has a lower reliance on critical minerals and potential cost advantages,” added Bhattacharyya.
Experts gathered at the Battery Show India in Bengaluru for a media roundtable in anticipation of the fourth edition of the show, scheduled for October 22–24, 2026, at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.
The roundtable took place amid the government's recent approval of a Rs 50,000 crore incentive scheme for 50 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) deployment, part of a larger Rs 1.86 lakh crore program to strengthen renewable energy and transmission infrastructure.
“So far, approximately 9 GW of storage capacity has been installed, while the potential stands at around 236 GW, creating significant opportunities for manufacturing, investment, employment, and domestic supply chains,” said Ramesh Shivanna, Director of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI).
The Central Electricity Authority has projected a requirement of 236 GWh of BESS by 2031–32. The government's recent approval for deploying 50 GWh of BESS under the Green Energy Corridor highlights the scale and urgency of this opportunity.
“As storage becomes a foundational element of India’s power infrastructure, the focus will need to broaden across battery technologies, manufacturing, grid integration, power management, safety, and digital intelligence,” said Rajneesh Khattar, Senior Group Director at Informa Markets, India.
Experts concluded that India's energy storage ambitions (requiring around 300 GWh) necessitate self-reliance across the entire battery value chain. The inconsistency of other renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, further highlights this need.