More than $3.5 trillion in AI infrastructure spending at risk by 2030: Gartner 

BENGALURU: More than $3.5 trillion in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending could face financial write-downs by the end of 2030 if companies keep investing at their current pace, according to research firm Gartner.

AI providers are expected to spend nearly $1 trillion on infrastructure in 2026, followed by another $6 trillion between 2027 and 2030. However, Gartner warns that AI service revenue may not generate profitable returns on these investments.

“In 2026, AI providers are expected to spend nearly $1 trillion on AI infrastructure, and are forecast to invest an additional $6 trillion between 2027 and 2030,” said Will Sommer, senior director analyst at Gartner. “However, our research indicates that enterprise and consumer AI revenue will be insufficient to support profitable returns on all planned AI capital expenditures during this period.”

AI infrastructure includes data centres, computing equipment and specialised chips used to develop and run AI systems.