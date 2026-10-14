Reliance launches flavoured milk in Tamil Nadu

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), FMCG arm of Reliance Industries (RIL), on Wednesday announced the launch of Joyland flavoured milk in Tamil Nadu, marking its strategic entry into the ready-to-drink dairy market.

The product priced at `20, Joyland will be initially available in Strawberry and Vanilla flavours in the state, RIL said in a statement. The launch extends RCPL’s Total Beverage portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to bringing world-class products to consumers at accessible prices. Staying true to the company’s promise of ‘Global Quality at Affordable Price’, Joyland offers authentic taste and a quality dairy experience in a convenient, ready-to-drink format.

T Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said: “Our entry into the ready-to-drink dairy market is a significant step in extending RCPL’s portfolio and widening the choices we offer consumers. With Joyland, we are bringing together authentic dairy ingredients, quality and affordability to make world-class products accessible to more households. Tamil Nadu marks the beginning of this journey, as we build Joyland into a broader dairy beverages portfolio and progressively expand its reach across India.”