WPI inflation rises to 11.39% in September on rise in prices of food, fuel, manufactured items

NEW DELHI: India's wholesale price-based inflation rose to 11.39 per cent in September, compared to 9.92 per cent in August, on rising prices of food, manufactured items, and fuel and power, government data showed on Wednesday. Inflation in the food index rose to 8.66 per cent in September from 7.05 per cent in August.

In manufactured items, WPI inflation was at a series high of 9.76 per cent, higher than 8.37 per cent in August.

In the fuel and power basket, Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was 25.85 per cent in September, compared to 22.93 per cent in the previous month.

Across groups, mineral oils (containing petroleum products), food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, coal and lignite, manufacture of basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, textiles, rubber and plastic products and electrical equipments have been drivers of WPI inflation in September 2026, the Commerce and Industry ministry said while releasing the WPI data.

The WPI has been on an upward trajectory since the beginning of this fiscal year as the West Asia war and the resultant blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which the majority of crude oil is imported into India, pushed up global crude and fertiliser costs with a spillover effect on food and commodity prices.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee, last week hiked benchmark policy rates by 25 bps to 5.50 per cent.

Retail inflation data released earlier this week showed inflation rose to a 23-month high of 5.54 per cent in September, from 4.83 per cent in August, driven by a sharp rise in food prices.