DoT directs telecom operators to roll out caller name display service from November 1

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed all telecom service providers, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and state-owned BSNL, to introduce the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) service across their networks from November 1. The feature will allow phone users to see the caller’s name along with the phone number.

According to a DoT circular, the service will initially be introduced on wireless networks using 4G and higher-generation technologies. The DoT said the introduction of the facility on 2G and 3G networks, as well as fixed-line telephone networks, would be considered separately.

As per the directions, telcos must provide the service to users without requiring them to make a separate request. The caller identification displayed on the recipient’s phone will have two fields: the caller’s phone number, as per the existing practice, and the caller’s name.

However, if the caller’s number is already saved in the recipient’s contact list, the saved name will be displayed.

The government believes the move will help users identify incoming calls and could strengthen efforts to tackle unwanted and fraudulent calls by making caller identification more informative.

The directions are backed by provisions in the Telecommunications (Authorisation for Provision of Principal Telecommunication Services) Rules, 2026, which require new authorised entities to ensure that calling line identification is presented in a manner that is secure against tampering. The Unified Licence Agreement also requires operators to provide calling line identification.

The circular also highlighted that, for business and bulk connections, operators may offer the option of displaying a preferred name instead of the name recorded in their subscriber database. Such names will be subject to verification and must meet prescribed eligibility conditions, including registration as a trademark or other qualifying registration under the rules.

For new connections, the preferred name must be recorded in the customer application form and subscriber data record, supported by the required documents. For existing connections, operators must establish a mechanism to receive and verify applications for updating preferred names.