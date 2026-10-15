Rolls-Royce expects double-digit growth in India

CHENNAI: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars expects to grow in double-digit in India in the current year as it is seeing strong demand among buyers who are in their 40s.

Julian Jenkins, Director of Sales and Brand at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said on Thursday, “We are expecting a double-digit growth in the current year as we are witnessing average age of Rolls-Royce buyers has fallen to early 40s, which is around 13 years lower than in 2010. However, we are focusing more on value, providing more customised and personalised vehicles.”

The BMW AG owned carmaker opened its second experience centre in Chennai, first being in New Delhi. The Rolls-Royce has also service centers in across major metropolitan cities of India. Jenkins also welcomed the FTA with the UK, stating that it will have positive impact on pricing of Rolls Royce vehicles. The Rolls-Royce will introduce Spectre Series 2, which is electric vehicle, in November and it will latest super-luxury to be introduced in India.

“We are working with the authorities at the moment, and we haven’t yet confirmed what that will be,” Jenkins said in Chennai. Welcoming the agreement, he said it presented opportunities for both the British and Indian automotive industries.

However, he drew a distinction between the taxation of a vehicle and its intrinsic value, which he said was based on craftsmanship, authenticity and heritage. According to a July 15 government release, the India–U.K. CETA provides for quota-based, phased liberalisation of automobile imports.

For large-engine cars, in-quota tariffs are to fall to 10% over five years, while out-of-quota tariffs are to reduce to 50% over 10 years. Vasanthi Bhupathi, Dealer Principal of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chennai, operated by Kun Exclusive, said customers in southern India were increasingly seeking personalised vehicles rather than standard exterior and interior configurations.