Federal Bank profit rises 45% to Rs1,386 crore on Treasury gains

Kochi-based old-generation private sector lender Federal Bank on Friday recorded a net income of Rs1,386 crore for the September quarter, which is 45.10% higher than the same period last fiscal, buoyed by all-round show, especially fee income and interest income as its margin improved.

The biggest push came from treasury gains, which rose manifold. The bank said its gains from the treasury rose from a paltry Rs22 crore in Q2FY26 to a healthy Rs238 crore in the reporting quarter—something very different from other banks, which have so far announced their earnings for the period. Other banks are set to see huge dip in treasury income as the bond yields have been on fire during the period, rising by 44 bps through the quarter.

When asked for details, and how that was made possible the management led by KVS Manian during the concall on Friday refused to answer saying all the details and explanations are in the investor presentation, which unfortunately had only the numbers.

The bank also reported its best asset quality in a decade with both gross and net non-performing asset ratios, triggering an over 2% jump in shares to Rs 342.05.

Manian said the core net interest income, which is the difference between interest earned and interest paid, rose 26.4% on-year to Rs 3,153.4 crore, outpacing advances growth of 21.66%. The net interest margin, which is the key measure of profitability from the core lending business, widened 26 bps to 3.32%, while cost of deposits fell 39 bps to 5.18%.