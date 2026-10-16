Indian enterprises plan 19% increase in AI spending: Lenovo ISG India MD

Lenovo ISG India managing director Srinivas Rao told TNIE that 99% of Indian organisations plan to increase AI investment, with budgets expected to rise by 19% year-on-year, as businesses expand deployments and shift from pilot projects to production.

The findings are from Lenovo’s CIO Playbook 2026, which points to growing investment across generative AI, agentic AI, cloud services, on-premises infrastructure and AI security.

Rao said spending was no longer limited to large technology companies and financial services firms, with manufacturing, healthcare and retail also committing resources to AI infrastructure.

“What’s changed over the past 12 months isn’t just the amount being spent, it’s who is spending and on what,” he said.

He expects investment to continue growing over the next year, as more proof-of-concept projects move into production and tax incentives for data centres reduce the cost of adding capacity.

Indian enterprises are also adopting a mix of their own infrastructure, cloud services and edge computing, rather than relying on a single deployment model. Around 80% of Indian enterprises are standardising on hybrid models, according to Lenovo’s research.

Rao said the choice between owning infrastructure and using GPU-as-a-service depended on the workload. Cloud-based GPU services suited experimental projects and workloads with unpredictable demand, while owning or co-locating infrastructure could be more cost-effective when inference volumes were high and steady.

Inference, the process of running trained AI models to produce results, is becoming the main driver of infrastructure spending. Lenovo’s CIO Playbook projects that inference will account for 75% of AI computing by 2030. It also estimates that inference costs over a model’s lifecycle can be up to 15 times higher than training costs.