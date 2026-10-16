Jio share commands over 20% premium in grey market 

Despite its mammoth size, shares of Jio Platforms Ltd, which is set to launch India’s largest IPO on October 21, are attracting strong demand in the grey market. The latest grey market premium (GMP) has surged more than 80% in two weeks to Rs 230 per share, implying a 20.6% premium over the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 1,119.

Jio’s IPO will open for subscription on October 21 and close on October 23. The billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led company has fixed the price band at Rs 1,065–1,119 per share, with the issue expected to raise around Rs 30,213 crore, making it India’s largest IPO.

At present, Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024 remains the country’s largest public issue, followed by the recently launched Rs 22,569 IPO of National Stock Exchange (NSE). Large IPOs often command a low premium in the grey market owing to the hefty valuation they seek.

At the upper end of its IPO price band of Rs 1,119 per share, Jio is valued at approximately Rs 10.3 lakh crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 27 crore shares and is expected to raise Rs 30,213 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 1,065-1,119.