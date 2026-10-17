Renault launches Duster Strong Hybrid at Rs 16.99 lakh 

Renault India on Saturday launched the much-anticipated Duster SUV with strong hybrid technology as the French carmaker aims to increase its presence in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment. The Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 is priced aggressively at Rs 16.99 lakh and will compete against the strong hybrid Toyota Urban Cruiser Hybrid and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Renault officially launched the new-generation Duster in turbo petrol models in India on March 17, 2026, following its initial debut on Republic Day (January 26, 2026). The new Duster is the first product reveal under Renault International Gameplan 2027 in India where the brand is prioritising targeted investment and product expansion as part of a broader global strategy.

Renault claims that its Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 delivers an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 29 km/l, while enabling up to 80% of city driving in pure electric mode and offering fuel savings of up to 29% compared to diesel. The French carmaker has no plans to launch diesel-powered vehicles in India.

Francisco Hidalgo, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Renault Group India, said that in the Duster segment, nearly half of all diesel vehicles are sold in the Rs 17–20 lakh price band, and that rises to more than 90% for diesel automatics. That is exactly where the Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 comes in.

“Starting at Rs 16.99 lakh, right at the heart of this market, we believe it is the smarter choice for customers considering diesel, combining significantly lower fuel consumption with a quieter, smoother and more sophisticated driving experience, without requiring customers to change how or where they drive,” added Hidalco.

The launch of Duster Hybrid also comes at a time when demand for hybrid vehicles has seen a sharp surge in India. Strong hybrid sales more than doubled in the first quarter of FY2026. According to retail sales numbers on the Vahan portal, a total of 26,460 units were sold between April and June 2025, up 118% year on year (YoY) from 12,111 units.

“With more than one million E-Tech strong hybrid vehicles sold worldwide since 2020, the E-Tech strong hybrid is a proven Renault powertrain technology. Now, we are bringing it to India as part of our futuREady India roadmap,” said Stéphane Deblaise, Chief Executive Officer, Renault Group India.

Under its futuREady strategy, Renault Group plans a portfolio of seven models by the end of this decade which will include models from compact cars to larger SUVs, as well as strong hybrids and fully electric vehicles.

It also aims to generate 2 billion euros (approximately Rs 25,000 crore) in annual exports from India by 2030, including vehicles, components and associated services.

Deblaise added, “Our approach is to bring to the Indian customers the best of Renault’s global technologies, while developing cars, powertrains and features specifically for Indian needs through our engineering and design centres in Chennai, our biggest outside Europe. The Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 is a clear example of this approach.”

The new SUV incorporates a 1.8-litre petrol engine, two electric motors, a 1.4 kWh battery pack and an advanced multi-mode automatic transmission, together producing a combined output of 160 PS. It also introduces Formula 1-inspired multi-mode automatic gearbox with 2 electric and 4 petrol gears, offering 15 drive combinations for smoother & responsive driving.