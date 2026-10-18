Aaka Space plans india’s first underwater human spaceflight analog mission in Gujarat

BENGALURU: Private sector companies are working overtime to build and testIndia’s first underwater human space flight analog mission. A two-part analog mission has been planned by Aaka Space. The first, which is a trial running for 24 hours, will be done in December in a controlled environment in Gujarat. The second of 72-hour duration will be conducted in March 2027, for which the location is yet to be finalised.

Aaka Space had earlier conducted the Ladakh Human Analog Mission. “The underwater mission aims to create a high-fidelity habitat capable of simulating several operational, physiological and psychological challenges associated with human spaceflight.

As India advances toward crewed missions through Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Gaganyaan programme and future long-duration habitation ambitions through Bharatiya Antariksh Station, the need for advanced astronaut training environments and human-performance research platforms is becoming increasingly significant,” said Astha Jhala, Founder and CEO, Aaka Space.

Underwater environments are considered to be the closest to outer space analogs. Inside underwater habitats, astronauts experience isolation, confinement, dependence on engineered life-support systems, restricted mobility, altered spatial orientation and operational risk.

These conditions are similar to what astronauts face in spacecraft and in space. The tests will also help the upcoming Samudrayaan mission. Apart from partnering with ISRO, an agreement will also be signed with the Indian Navy for the mission.

Underwater habitat studies have shown that confined environments can influence cardiovascular function, respiratory response, fatigue, stress, sleep cycles and cognitive performance – particularly when atmospheric conditions such as elevated carbon dioxide accumulation are not effectively controlled.

By combining underwater engineering with human spaceflight analog research, the initiative signals the emergence of a new generation of extreme-environment research infrastructure in India.