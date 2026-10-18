FSSAI enforces cold chain rules for meat, dairy and fish

NEW DELHI: Ahead of festivals in the country, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed Food Business Operators (FBOs) to manufacture, store, sell and transport perishable food commodities under temperature control to meet hygienic and sanitary requirement so as not to affect public health.
The food regulator also told FBOs that if they do not ensure compliance, appropriate action, such as seizure and destruction of their products, will be taken.
The advisory was issued after FSSAI was made aware that perishable food commodities such as khoya, paneer, meat, fish, etc., are sometimes not handled, stored, or transported under appropriate temperature conditions.
“Owing to their perishable nature, these food items are highly susceptible to microbial growth and spoilage if not maintained under appropriate temperature conditions,” the advisory, dated October 15, said.
The FSSAI, which shared the detailed advisory on social media on Sunday, said that as per the Conditions of Licence stipulated under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, FBOs are required to maintain the prescribed temperature throughout the supply chain, from procurement/sourcing to delivery to the end consumer, including during chilling, transportation, storage and distribution.
Schedule 4 of the regulation further specifies that handling and transportation of such products shall be carried out under controlled temperature conditions.
“Subjecting these food products to temperature abuse may adversely affect food safety and public health and constitutes non-compliance with the hygiene and sanitary requirements prescribed under Schedule 4 of the said Regulations,” said the advisory, issued by Dr Amit Sharma, Executive Director (Compliance Strategy), FSSAI.
In view of this, the advisory directed all FBOs engaged in the manufacture, packing, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of perishable food commodities to ensure strict compliance.
The FBOs were told to transport perishable food commodities only in clean, covered, hygienic vehicles or conveyances suitable for transporting food.
The other steps include maintaining the prescribed temperature conditions throughout storage and transportation; using only food-grade packaging and suitable secondary packaging materials; packing or transporting in gunny bags or other non-food-grade coverings that may compromise product safety shall be avoided; and protecting the product from dust, moisture, pests, physical damage and cross-contamination during storage, loading, unloading and transportation.
FBOs were also directed to maintain appropriate records and traceability of consignments and produce invoices or other relevant documents whenever demanded by the competent authority.
The FSSAI also requested Commissioners of Food Safety of all States/UTs, Indian Railways and Regional Directors of FSSAI to direct the concerned Licensing Authorities and Food Safety Officers to maintain strict vigilance during inspections and transportation checks to ensure compliance with the provisions.
“Appropriate action, including seizure and destruction, may be initiated in cases of non-compliance under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the regulations made thereunder,” the advisory said.