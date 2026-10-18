FSSAI enforces cold chain rules for meat, dairy and fish

NEW DELHI: Ahead of festivals in the country, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed Food Business Operators (FBOs) to manufacture, store, sell and transport perishable food commodities under temperature control to meet hygienic and sanitary requirement so as not to affect public health.

The food regulator also told FBOs that if they do not ensure compliance, appropriate action, such as seizure and destruction of their products, will be taken.

The advisory was issued after FSSAI was made aware that perishable food commodities such as khoya, paneer, meat, fish, etc., are sometimes not handled, stored, or transported under appropriate temperature conditions.

“Owing to their perishable nature, these food items are highly susceptible to microbial growth and spoilage if not maintained under appropriate temperature conditions,” the advisory, dated October 15, said.

The FSSAI, which shared the detailed advisory on social media on Sunday, said that as per the Conditions of Licence stipulated under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, FBOs are required to maintain the prescribed temperature throughout the supply chain, from procurement/sourcing to delivery to the end consumer, including during chilling, transportation, storage and distribution.