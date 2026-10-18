How attention bias affects your investments

Foreign portfolio investors are chasing hyped AI-led stocks despite expert warnings that profits could slow for many of these firms. They are selling Indian shares on an unprecedented scale.

There is no dearth of investments in India. A strong pipeline of initial public offerings from companies like Jio Platforms and National Stock Exchange, which have proven their business models, is getting significant attention and capital. At the same time, many of you are hoarding small-cap and mid-cap shares to capture the rally. Mutual funds with portfolios of high-growth small- and mid-cap companies are attracting interest.

However, if you take a leaf from the study, you need to watch for attention bias. You have thousands of companies to look at. You don't have to pick the ones grabbing media or social media attention. You can create your own list based on what you learn.

When you chase stocks hitting headlines or a 20% spike in share price or trading volume, many informed investors have already moved. You are arriving late to the party. As a result, your investment becomes an exit for those early investors. Institutional investors tend to use your increased interest to cut their position quietly.

Don't confuse familiarity with quality. A company grabbing the most headlines need not be a good business available at a fair price.

You need to raise your knowledge quotient to understand what a fair price is. You also need to hold back from rushing to buy an asset where there is already a lot of hype. Apply a cooling-off rule for a day or two to let the frenzy die down. It may be a good idea to create a watch list when markets are relatively quiet. Take help from someone who is an expert in analysing businesses, their financial statements or technicals. You may want to apply that idea to every asset class when you try putting your hard-earned money to work.

If you believe a structural story (like AI or renewable infrastructure) will compound economic growth, you can own it through low-cost index funds or broad ETFs rather than betting your capital on single high-beta companies that are under the media spotlight.