JM Frictech plans to achieve Rs 1,000 revenue in three years

Chennai-based auto component maker JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd (JMI) aims for Rs 1,000 crore revenue in the next two-three years, driven by the rising demand for hydrostatic transmission and wet clutch components in India as well as in abroad. Out of the Rs 1,000 revenue, the company aims Rs 350 income from export in the next two-three years, betting highly on hydrostatic transmission demand in the European markets.

The hydrostatic transmission is a vehicle without clutch and gear attached to it. Founded in 2008 as a joint venture between India’s NTC Engineering and South Korea’s Jinmyung Frictech Co Ltd (JMFT), JM Frictech manufactures wet friction systems and hydraulic actuation components for tractor and construction equipment manufacturers.

The company, which is expected to generate Rs 650 crore in FY27, supplies brakes, clutches, and gears to Escorts Kubota, Mahindra tractors, CNH, Caterpillar, JCB, among others, and employs nearly 1,300 people across five manufacturing plants located in Sriperumbudur, Thirumazhasai, Pillaipakkam, Ranipet. It has invested to Rs 50 crore for setting up new plant at Mohali Industrial Area near Chandigarh.

E Madhavan, MD at JMI, said that the company has 75% market share in these components. He said that most of its customers are tractor manufacturers and wants to increase customer base in construction equipment manufacturer segment to 30% in the next four to five years.