Onion prices double as India’s food inflation climbs to 7.74 per cent

India’s year-on-year food inflation rose to 7.74% in September 2026, from 5.97% in August, with onion prices more than doubling over the previous 12 months. The food-price surge pushed headline retail inflation to 5.54%, the highest reading under the new CPI series with the base year 2024 = 100 since October 2024.
Data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI) on October 12 show that onion inflation reached 108.09% in September, up sharply from 48.78% in August. Ginger prices rose 62.85% year-on-year, garlic 54.62% and lemon 36.41. These increases were not uniform across the food basket. Potato prices fell 11.50% from a year earlier, while tomato prices declined 8.62%.
The pressure was greater in rural India. Food inflation stood at 8.06% in rural areas in September, compared with 7.18% in urban areas. Rural headline inflation reached 6.08%, against 4.88% in cities. The rural-urban gap matters because food typically accounts for a larger share of expenditure among lower-income households.
International markets are also recording higher prices. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s Food Price Index averaged 136.0 points in September, up 1.5% from August and 5.8% from a year earlier.
The FAO’s cereal price index rose 5.1% month on month and was 17.2% higher year-on-year. Its vegetable-oil index increased 0.9% during September and was 18.3% higher year-on-year, while the sugar index rose 6.1% month on month and 14.7% year-on-year.
Onions, in particular, are sensitive to domestic harvests and seasonal supply. Establishing the extent of international price transmission would require a commodity-level comparison of import prices, wholesale prices and retail prices over several months.
The FAO itself cautions that sustained global price pressures may pass through to consumers, especially in import-dependent countries, but that is a risk assessment rather than evidence of causation for India’s September vegetable spike.
The immediate test is whether fresh crop arrivals ease domestic supply constraints. The FAO has warned that strengthening El Niño conditions could add uncertainty to production, particularly for rice in South and Southeast Asia. It forecasts global cereal production in 2026 to fall 2.1% from 2025, although the projected harvest would remain the second-largest on record.
For India, the next CPI release—scheduled for November 12, 2026—will show whether the September surge remained concentrated in a few vegetables or spread more widely across the food basket. Until then, the relative roles of domestic harvests and global market pressures in shaping household food bills remain uncertain.