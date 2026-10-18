Onion prices double as India’s food inflation climbs to 7.74 per cent

India’s year-on-year food inflation rose to 7.74% in September 2026, from 5.97% in August, with onion prices more than doubling over the previous 12 months. The food-price surge pushed headline retail inflation to 5.54%, the highest reading under the new CPI series with the base year 2024 = 100 since October 2024.

Data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI) on October 12 show that onion inflation reached 108.09% in September, up sharply from 48.78% in August. Ginger prices rose 62.85% year-on-year, garlic 54.62% and lemon 36.41. These increases were not uniform across the food basket. Potato prices fell 11.50% from a year earlier, while tomato prices declined 8.62%.

The pressure was greater in rural India. Food inflation stood at 8.06% in rural areas in September, compared with 7.18% in urban areas. Rural headline inflation reached 6.08%, against 4.88% in cities. The rural-urban gap matters because food typically accounts for a larger share of expenditure among lower-income households.

International markets are also recording higher prices. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s Food Price Index averaged 136.0 points in September, up 1.5% from August and 5.8% from a year earlier.