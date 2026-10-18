Tata Trusts disbursed Rs 1,556 crore in FY26, plans 40-50 not-for-profit hospitals

MUMBAI: Tata Trusts, India's largest philanthropic group, disbursed Rs 1,556.31 crore in the year to March 2026 and is now working toward a network of 40 to 50 not-for-profit general hospitals, Chairman Noel Tata said in the Trusts' Annual Report for 2025-26.

Tata said patients who can afford to pay would help fund care for those who cannot. The report gives no investment figure, locations, or timeline for the hospitals.

In his message, Tata said the Trusts want to build institutions and models that become "enduring public assets" and be judged on what changes as a result of their work.

He wrote that measuring philanthropy by people reached or money spent is no longer enough. Institutional grants and direct project spending came in at Rs 1,353.32 crore, and individual grants at Rs 202.99 crore.

Rural upliftment took the largest share at Rs 457.62 crore, followed by education (Rs 270.26 crore), cancer care (Rs 178.46 crore), institutions (Rs 169.31 crore) and healthcare (Rs 105.97 crore).