There is no easy market: Renault Group India CEO

French carmaker Renault is betting on SUVs, hybrids and exports to break into India’s fiercely competitive car market. Stéphane Deblaise, Chief Executive Officer, Renault Group India, tells TNIE’s Arshad Khan why the automaker is confident of its €2-billion export target, how the new Duster could drive growth, and why India will emerge as one of Renault’s top three markets. He also signals a rethink of the small-car strategy as buyers increasingly trade up. Edited Excerpts:

You have been heading Renault India for more than a year. What do you think of the Indian market now, and do you think your plans need any tweaks?

As I have a little bit of experience now, I saw very quickly what the market in India was like, how it was working. First, your cars have to show they are big even if they're small. Because the roominess inside is very important. And as well, the design has to show power. It cannot be a low-key design. This is why the SUVs are well-fitting with this mindset. And after that, you need good features, technologies and a good powertrain. If you do all these, you should be successful and if you have a very famous brand, if you do this, you sell like hell.

Don't you think it's difficult for a car maker to crack the domestic car market given the 6 players control 90% share?

There is no easy market. I did several countries and some markets were more complicated on some criteria. For instance, here, they say, the competition is tight and six OEMs have 92% of the market share. But in my former country, Korea, only one company had 92% share. I can tell you it was not easy. And Renault was producing, selling, and engineering cars in Korea. The fact that it is difficult is very good. It challenges the Renault ecosystem, challenges engineering and product planning and challenges ourselves, to be better. If we are not in challenging markets, what happens is that one day, you discover that the competition is in your backyard, and you did not see this happening. It's very good to be on the front line of different markets and fight.

How are your exports doing given Renault Group targets 2 billion euros in annual exports from India? Are you looking at newer markets to export your vehicles?

We are ambitious. We are proud to be ambitious, and we are not scared about difficulties. This, you have to be sure. I can tell you that we are fighting like hell, and we are smart like hell, and we have the technology which is very good. Sometimes the market is unfair, the time is; you are not successful when you expect to be, and you are successful later. You should not doubt every figure we have set. You hear 2 billion euro export target and you question it. It is feasible for it will be done.

Regarding new markets, it is difficult to ensure because it’s a very live topic. Right now we are exporting to 16 countries and the upcoming cars - Bridger - will be exported to 90. But again it is a very live topic. For instance, if one country wants 5,000 cars per year, we export and if this country suddenly says they want to sell 30,000 per year, we will investigate whether to localise or not there. If it is profitable, we localise.