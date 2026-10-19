Wholesale inflation hits 11.39 per cent as energy costs surge

Wholesale inflation rose to 11.39% in September from 9.92% in August, driven by a 57.32% year-on-year surge in crude petroleum and natural gas prices. The increase was the sharpest under the current Wholesale Price Index (WPI) series, with 2022-23 as the base year.

Fuel and power inflation climbed to 25.85%, while manufactured product inflation reached 9.76%, according to data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry. The rise in wholesale prices contrasts with a 0.43% fall in wholesale electricity prices.

Mineral oil prices rose 40.02% year-on-year, while coal and lignite prices increased 9.31%. Among manufactured products, basic metals recorded inflation of 16.96%, chemicals and chemical products 16.74%, textiles 13.85%, and rubber and plastic products 13.47%. Retail inflation rose to 5.54% in September from 4.83% in August, well below the wholesale rate.

Electricity prices followed a different trend. Wholesale electricity prices fell 0.43% year-on-year in September, compared with a 1.73% decline in August, even as the broader fuel and power index rose 25.85%. The divergence reflects different movements across energy components and does not necessarily mean that electricity distribution companies faced lower procurement costs.