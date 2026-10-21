India remains central to Realme’s global growth plans: Chase Xu, Vice-President and CMO

Chinese smartphone brand Realme on Wednesday said it remained committed to the Indian market and would focus on a stronger smartphone portfolio and increased marketing support in 2027.

The company’s Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer Chase Xu shared its road map at a meeting with Indian agents. He said the company would also work towards closer coordination between its marketing and retail teams and continue engaging with consumers.

“India remains central to realme’s global growth plans. The company’s approach for 2027 will combine a stronger smartphone portfolio with increased marketing support, closer coordination between marketing and retail teams, and continued engagement with consumers. These priorities are intended to strengthen demand, improve retail execution and create a more sustainable foundation for next level of partner growth,” said Chase Xu.

Xu said the company would continue to invest in products, support them throughout their life cycles and work closely with Indian partners to reach consumers.

Founded in 2018 as a sub-brand of Oppo, Realme later became an independent entity under BBK Electronics. According to the company, it expanded to 61 global markets, crossed 200 million users by 2023 and ranked among the top five smartphone brands in 21 countries.

However, the company has faced challenges in recent months, including layoffs and changes in its senior management. Realme India representative head Michael Guo has stepped down from his position due to health reasons. According to a report, the company is also set to undergo restructuring by its parent company, Oppo.

The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) has written to Realme founder and CEO Sky Li, seeking urgent clarification on the company’s India strategy. The developments come as the company faces concerns over its position in the Indian smartphone market and a decline in its market share.

According to the company’s press note, the Number Series will be a key priority in its mainline product portfolio for 2027. The company plans to focus on improving performance, gaming, imaging, artificial intelligence (AI) and the overall smartphone experience. Consumer research, user testing and feedback will guide product development, with the aim of addressing the everyday needs of users.

Realme also plans to strengthen marketing during product launches and in the months that follow. Gaming communities, campus initiatives, creator content and hands-on retail experiences will be used to bring consumers closer to its products. The company said its marketing and retail teams would work together to improve in-store engagement.