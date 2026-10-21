India's challenge not only to grow fast, but to make growth employment intensive: Ex-RBI Guv Subbarao

NEW DELHI: Sustaining economic growth of 7 per cent or more will require stronger private investment, labour-intensive manufacturing, better human capital and deeper integration into global value chains, former RBI Governor D Subbarao has said.

Subbarao also said that the challenge is not merely to grow fast, but to make growth productive, employment-intensive and resilient.

"India's 7.8 per cent growth in the first quarter suggests that the economy is more resilient than many expected... I am optimistic about India's medium-term prospects, but not complacent," he told PTI.

Recently, the World Bank raised India's GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7.1 per cent, up 0.5 percentage points from its April projections, supported by robust domestic demand and strong exports, despite global headwinds.

"Sustaining growth of 7 per cent or more will require stronger private investment, labour-intensive manufacturing, better human capital and deeper integration into global value chains... The challenge is not merely to grow fast, but to make growth productive, employment-intensive and resilient," Subbarao said.

Asian Development Bank (ADB), the OECD, and global rating agencies such as S&P and Fitch have raised India's FY27 GDP growth projection to around 7 per cent, boosted by robust June quarter economic activity and resilient domestic demand despite the West Asia conflict.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has raised its GDP growth forecast by 80 basis points to 7.1 per cent for FY27.

He said that three factors have supported the first-quarter growth momentum.

"Domestic consumption has remained resilient; public investment in infrastructure has supported demand and helped crowd in private investment in some sectors; and manufacturing and services, particularly financial, real estate and professional services, have performed well."