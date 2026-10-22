Govt to enforce SIM binding for WhatsApp, Telegram from Jan 1 to curb cyber fraud

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is set to make SIM binding mandatory for major messaging apps from January 1, 2027. Once the measure takes effect, messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram will be required to remain continuously linked to an active physical SIM card installed in the user's device.

Under the rules, apps must ensure that the registered SIM card remains present and active in the device. If it is removed or becomes inactive, access to the service may be blocked. Web and desktop versions will also face mandatory logouts every six hours, after which users will have to re-authenticate by scanning a QR code using their primary device.

“We are all set to make it effective from January 1, 2027,” a DoT official said.

Apple has already introduced supporting changes in iOS, including a software patch released in September that detects the absence of a SIM card in iPhones. Snapchat is reportedly exempt from the binding requirements. Signal has not responded to government notices on the matter, according to reports.

The DoT's order, originally issued in late 2025, covers platforms including WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and others. It aims to improve traceability and prevent the misuse of telecom identifiers in phishing attacks, digital arrest scams and impersonation cases. The compliance deadline has been set as December 31, 2026, ahead of the measure's implementation on January 1, 2027.

The measure, aimed at curbing cyber fraud involving cloned, inactive or misused Indian mobile numbers, forms part of the directions issued under the Telecom Cyber Security Rules.

Officials have linked such scams to annual losses exceeding Rs22,000 crore.