Indian markets end lower as rising crude prices, weak Asian cues weigh

Asian equities traded mixed to lower amid concerns over the Middle East conflict, elevated energy prices and uncertainty surrounding technology-sector spending. Brent crude prices remained a key concern for India, given the country's dependence on imported oil and the potential impact of higher energy costs on inflation, corporate margins and the trade deficit.

On Thursday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.3%, South Korea’s Kospi dropped 3.8%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 3.1%, and China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 1.6%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.4%. Technology and semiconductor stocks led the declines in several markets, as investors reassessed earnings prospects and the sustainability of heavy AI spending. Rising energy prices added to concerns about inflation and the potential impact on global economic growth.

"Investor sentiment is likely to remain cautious in the near term, with market direction hinging on crude oil movements, geopolitical developments, global market trends and corporate earnings," said a senior stock research analyst from a foreign brokerage.