Swiggy reports Rs 922 crore loss in Q2

Despite a healthy rise in revenue, foodtech firm Swiggy again reported heavy losses in the recently concluded quarter. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 922 crore for the September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27) as expenses continue to outpace revenue growth. Swiggy had reported a loss of Rs 1,092 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (Q2FY26).

The Bengaluru-based firm’s revenue from operations rose 36% Y-o-Y to Rs 7,571 crore in Q2FY27, up from Rs 5,561 crore a year ago. The company’s total expenses grew to Rs 8,703 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 6,711 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The bulk of Swiggy’s losses comes from its quick-commerce business, Instamart. This segment reported an overall loss of Rs 895 crore for the quarter. Quick Commerce net order value (NOV) grew 31.4% Y-o-Y and 13.4% Q-o-Q to Rs 6,954 crore. Instamart added 69 darkstores in the quarter, equal to the cumulative additions of the last three quarters, bringing the total to 1,240 stores covering 5.2 million sq ft (+13.3% Y-o-Y).