UBS acquires 4.8% stake in wealth manager 360 ONE WAM

Swiss banking major UBS has acquired an approximately 4.8% stake in wealth management firm - 360 One WAM - after converting warrants into equity shares The warrants were allotted on July 21, 2025, with 25% of the exercise price paid at the time of allotment. UBS AG has now exercised all such warrants and paid the remaining 75% of the exercise price.

The latest tranche of equity shares was issued at Rs 1,030 per share, bringing the total consideration for the warrant transaction to Rs 2,112 crore.

“We wish to inform that pursuant to conversion of all the warrants held by the Allottee and upon receipt of Rs. 1583,85,20,377.50/- i.e. the balance 75% of the warrant exercise price from the allottee, the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company vide resolution passed by circulation on October 22, 2026, has allotted 2,05,02,939 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each to UBS AG at an issue price of Rs. 1,030/- per equity share,” said 360 ONE WAM in an exchange filing.

360 ONE is one of India’s leading wealth and asset management firms, managing assets of more than Rs 9 lakh crore ($94.1 billion) and serving more than 9,000 families and corporates.

The transaction follows a partnership announced by the two firms in April 2025, under which UBS agreed to sell its onshore wealth management business in India to 360 One for $32 million. As part of the deal, UBS received warrants that could give it a stake of up to 4.95% in the Indian firm. UBS has also taken over the servicing of 360 One’s clients in Singapore, subject to regulatory approvals.