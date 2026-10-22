Ultraviolette makes a dent in premium EV motorcycle segment

Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt Ltd has made a dent in the premium electric motorcycle segment with its technology, which is designed to last nearly a decade, said Niraj Rajmohan, founder and CTO of the company.

Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, Rajmohan said the company was the world’s fastest-growing premium motorcycle manufacturer and expected the electric motorcycle market in India to continue expanding rapidly.

“In Europe, I was asked about our strategy to grow overall sales because we have now become the biggest manufacturer of premium motorcycles. Over the past few years, electric motorcycles have grown more than twofold in India. I expect similar growth over the next 36 months, and we are geared up to be a frontrunner in this space. We have been able to make a dent in the premium EV motorcycle segment because of our cutting-edge technology,” he said.

Rajmohan said the technologies being developed by the Bengaluru-based company were designed to have a lifespan of nearly 10 years.

Founded in 2015, Ultraviolette has invested nearly Rs 500 crore in research and development and sold more than 7,000 electric motorcycles globally, he said.

The company will showcase its latest motorcycle, the X-47 Venom, at the EICMA International Motorcycle Exhibition in Milan, Italy, in November 2026, and launch it in global markets.

Ultraviolette has also begun construction of a manufacturing plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, as part of its global expansion plans. The facility, involving an investment of Rs 779 crore, is expected to have an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh electric motorcycles, which the company plans to scale up to 5 lakh units over the next five years. Southern Europe and South America are among its target markets.