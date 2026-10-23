Infosys cuts FY27 revenue growth guidance to 1-2%, Q2 profit rises 6%

IT services company Infosys reduced its revenue growth guidance for FY2026-27 to 1-2% in constant currency terms, against 1.5-3% forecasted earlier, citing softer business volumes and pricing pressure amid competitive intensity and higher client productivity expectations.



“We expect even more uncertainty. Our Q2 has been softer, and our volume continues to remain softer,” Jayesh Sanghrajka, Chief Financial Officer, Infosys told during the Q2 press conference. “We have also seen pricing pressure on the back of competitive intensity and higher demand on productivity. So all that is baked in our revised guidance as we look forward.”

“On top of that, we are seeing softness in some of the sectors such as retail, high tech, where the discretionary is lower than what we were expecting,” Sanghrajka added.

The company reported a 6.2% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,823 crore for the second quarter ended September. Revenue rose 10.7% year-on-year to Rs 49,244 crore.

Infosys reported revenue growth of 1.5% year on year in constant currency terms during the quarter. Operating margin remained stable at 21%.

The company said its focus on cost and operational efficiency had helped maintain margins while making required investments.

“We delivered operating margins of 21.0% in Q2 amidst heightened volatility. Focus on cost and operational efficiency measures while making the required investments, have led to stable margins,” Sanghrajka said.

The company retained its operating margin guidance for FY27 at 20-22%.

AI revenue and large deals

Infosys said AI revenue accounted for 10.5% of total revenue in the quarter, rising 29% sequentially.

The company reported a large deal total contract value (TCV) of $5.2 billion during the quarter, with 62% of the deal value coming from net-new business. The wins included a mega deal worth more than $2 billion.