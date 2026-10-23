PHP flaws could let hackers access web servers without logging in

Two critical vulnerabilities in PHP, the software used to run websites and web applications, could allow hackers to run their own code on affected servers without logging in.

The flaws could also expose passwords, security tokens and other sensitive information. The PHP development team has released security updates, while Cloudflare has reported attempts to exploit the flaws.

The vulnerabilities, named PHP2Shell and identified as CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619, were disclosed on 21 October. Both have a severity score of 9.2 out of 10.

Millions of installations exposed

A study by cybersecurity company Qualys, which examined 12,000 organisations, identified 167 million PHP package installations, of which 73% were on systems accessible through the internet. Among 155 million installations with known versions, 110 million were running unsupported PHP versions, while 44 million were using supported versions that had not yet been patched.

"We found 167 million PHP package installations across 12,000 organisations, and 73% of them are on internet-facing assets, putting them within reach of remote attackers," said Saeed Abbasi, head of Qualys's Threat Research Unit and director of product.

He added: "Applying a patch alone will not be sufficient for systems running unsupported versions, where upgrading is the only viable long-term solution."

The report did not provide figures for affected systems in India.