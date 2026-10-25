Five years after DHFL buyout, Piramal Finance gains Rs 3,000 crore from stressed loans

Five years after acquiring Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), Piramal Finance has gained more than Rs 3,000 crore from its stressed loan book and retained Rs 16,000 crore in tax losses that it can set off against future profits.

DHFL was the first financial services company to be resolved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Piramal completed the acquisition in September 2021.

Chairman Anand Piramal told analysts during the company’s Q2 FY27 earnings call on October 19 that the gains from DHFL’s stressed loans, tax benefits and low-cost long-term borrowings had made the acquisition a success.

“In every possible way, this merger has proven to be a transformational one for the company,” he said, describing it as arguably the most consequential financial services merger in India.

The DHFL acquisition gave Piramal Finance a retail mortgage business and a real estate lending portfolio. Since then, the company has expanded into more than 10 product categories, covering secured and unsecured retail loans and lending to mid-sized companies.

Its Growth business, which excludes the legacy loan book being wound down, has grown nearly fivefold in five years, from Rs 23,000 crore at the time of the merger to Rs 1.1 lakh crore. Its branch network and employee strength have tripled over the same period.

The company now serves 6.5 million customers through 838 branches, mainly in semi-urban areas.

Piramal said long-term, low-cost, fixed-rate borrowings inherited from DHFL continue to help keep its funding costs down.

Most of the assets on the merged balance sheet at the time of the acquisition have since run off. The legacy assets under management (AUM) fell Rs 780 crore, or 32%, from the previous quarter to Rs 1,673 crore at the end of September. The book now accounts for just 1.5% of total AUM, down 69% from a year earlier.