Indian industry must be cost-competitive to tap export markets: Anant Goenka

At a time when India is signing and implementing several free trade agreements (FTAs) with advanced and large economies, the onus lies on the Indian industry to enhance their quality standards to remain competitive, tells Anant Goenka, vice-chairman, RPG Group, and the current FICCI President. In an interview with TNIE’s Pushpita Dey, Goenka tells Indian exporters’ approach should not be to complain about competition from China, rather offer customised and quality items to the countries. Edited excerpts:

With FTA utilisation remaining low, what must Indian industry do to turn tariff concessions into sustained export growth?

I think the FTAs are a great way of redrawing relations with many different countries. It is a great opportunity for Indian businesses as we have huge competitive advantages with respect to cost, people and to that extent the opportunities particularly with large, developed economies like the European Union, the UK and the EFTA. It will take some time. For example, if a tariff barrier has been reduced, it is often not easy to immediately start doing business in the short term. Indian industry has to brace for improving quality, aligning with the standards of those specific countries, regulations of those countries and then setting up the necessary distribution structure that is needed, the necessary quality standards – all of that has to be put in place. So, it will happen, but it will not happen immediately.

Are India’s FTAs truly reciprocal, or have negotiators prioritised tariff access over regulatory access, as the widening trade deficit with the UAE suggests?

There has been substantial export growth, particularly to the UAE, with a CAGR of about 14% a year following the India-UAE FTA. Similarly, FTAs create significant opportunities and some FTAs also involve commitments towards large investments in India. At FICCI, we are working extensively to communicate these opportunities to our members. We have more than 2,000 direct members and 250,000 indirect members.

Our effort is to share information on the opportunities available under FTAs, identify industries where the gains can be realised relatively quickly, and help businesses take advantage of them. Even setting up a joint venture requires several visits, with companies travelling to India and exploring potential partnerships, including technology-sharing arrangements. Such a process can take at least six months. Therefore, once an FTA is signed, these processes take time to translate into actual outcomes.

Do we tend to focus more on tariff issues and fail to address other non-tariff barriers?

The new wave of trade agreements signed over the last one-and-a-half years is far more comprehensive than those in the past. For instance, the India-UK agreement covers a wide range of areas, with several chapters addressing aspects such as intellectual property, movement of human capital, trade and tariffs, as well as provisions to revisit agreements if certain commitments are not met. Every aspect has been examined, making these agreements much more comprehensive than those focused primarily on tariffs.