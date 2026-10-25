Your gold is up for auction. Here’s how to get it back

When a borrower defaults on a gold loan, the lender can auction the pledged jewellery to recover its dues. But borrowers still have options to reclaim their gold, including repaying the loan before the auction begins.

Pay before the auction

The simplest way to recover your gold is to repay the full outstanding amount before the auction starts. Auction notices generally allow borrowers to reclaim their jewellery by closing or regularising the loan account before the sale.

Visit the branch where you took the loan and ask for an updated statement of dues. The amount mentioned in the auction notice may have been calculated on an earlier date. Since interest continues to accrue, the final amount payable could be higher.

You may also have to pay a share of the expenses incurred on publishing the notice and conducting the auction.

Under the RBI's Lending Against Gold and Silver Collateral Directions, 2025, lenders must return pledged gold on the day the loan is fully repaid. If they fail to do so, they must return it within seven working days.

If the delay is attributable to the lender, it must compensate the borrower Rs 5,000 for every day beyond the seven-working-day limit.

What if you cannot repay the full amount?

If you cannot arrange the entire amount, contact the lending branch before the auction date. Ask whether you can regularise the account by paying part of the outstanding dues.

The RBI permits renewal or top-up of a gold loan only if the account is classified as standard and the loan remains within the prescribed loan-to-value (LTV) ratio.

For loans that require repayment of the entire amount at maturity, known as bullet-repayment loans, renewal is allowed only after the accrued interest has been paid.

If the loan has already reached the auction stage, it may no longer qualify for renewal. Ask the lender in writing whether the account can still be renewed. Renewal may allow you to extend the tenure after the lender reassesses the pledged gold and you clear the pending interest, subject to the applicable rules and the lender's approval.