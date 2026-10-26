'Centre aims to cut debt burden annually, bring it to 50% of GDP by 2030': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

TIRUCHY: The Centre is working to reduce its debt burden every year and aims to bring it down to 50% of GDP by 2030, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Tiruchy on Monday.

The Finance Minister was speaking to reporters after participating in the 75th anniversary celebrations of Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College, her alma mater.

Sitharaman said the government has been making efforts to reduce its fiscal deficit every year, both before and after the COVID-19 pandemic. She added that international financial institutions have also recognised India’s efforts to reduce its debt burden by comparing its performance with that of other countries.

On inflation, Sitharaman said a group of ministers have been working since 2014 to manage the supply of agricultural commodities and prevent shortages from driving up prices.

She said the Centre has always taken measures to regulate exports when necessary while ensuring that farmers received the minimum support price.

Sitharaman said the government was also taking steps to ensure that fluctuations in global crude oil prices, including those caused by the conflict in West Asia did not adversely affect the public.