Stock markets decline in early trade; Sensex drops over 500 points

MUMBAI: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade on Monday amid elevated crude oil prices due to geopolitical uncertainties and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision later this week.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 536.30 points to 72,583.86 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 200.10 points to 22,402.80.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries were among the major laggards.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports and Axis Bank were the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 2.14 per cent lower at USD 114.2 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted lower, while Hang Seng index traded in positive territory.

The US markets ended lower on Friday.