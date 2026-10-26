With Bayon, Hyundai eyes 2.5 lakh mid-size SUV sales in 2027

Hyundai expects SUVs to account for 80% of its total sales going forward, up from around 70% currently. “We are at about 70% now. Going forward, if you see the Bayon coming in, and we’ve already announced an electric SUV, I think there is an upside. SUV share can reach 80%,” said Garg.

The launch of the Bayon comes amid intensifying competition in the mid-size SUV segment with automakers vying for a larger share of the fast-growing market. Hyundai Creta sales fell 9.7% year-on-year to 89,727 units in the first half of FY27 even as overall segment volumes grew by more than 50%.

Garg attributed the decline partly to supply constraints, particularly for diesel variants, which have a waiting period of over a month. Meanwhile, new models such as Maruti Suzuki’s Victoris, Tata Motors’ Sierra and the updated Kia Seltos have seen a surge in demand

The CEO remains bullish on the mid-SUV segment which is about 16.5% of the total passenger vehicle market. As per Hyundai’s estimate, the segment has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6% over the past five years and is projected to record 64% volume growth between calendar years 2026 and 2032.

Garg also said Hyundai’s “golden product cycle” of 26 new models remains on track, with the company looking to bring new products to India every year. Hyundai Motor Group, which recently committed investment of $15.5 billion from 2026 through 2032, in India expects the share of exports in total sales to rise in the coming years.