Anup Bagchi assumes charge at HDFC Bank, faces many challenges

MUMBAI: The ICICI Bank veteran, Anup Bagchi, has assumed charge at the country’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, amidst many challenges ranging from governance issues to fleeing investors—share is trading below its 52-week low, falling margins and core income as well as almost near flat bottomline growth since the reverse merger with its parent in July 2023—a far cry for a bank known for booking more than 30% net income growth for as many as 34 successive quarters under the first chief executive Aditya Puri.

Bagchi is the first outsider to head the second-largest lender in its over-three-decade history. His previous assignment was for a three-year term as the chief executive and managing director at ICICI Life Insurance.

HDFC Bank, in a statement on Tuesday, said that Bagchi has taken charge as its managing director and chief executive. His predecessor Sashidhar Jagdishan, who landed in many a controversy, vacated office on Monday after completion of his term, the bank informed the exchanges.

For Bagchi, the key challenges are the falling core income growth and margins, alongside investor concerns over governance and leadership. Another sore issue is the yet-to-be fully completed post-merge integration, which was technically completed in July 2023.

In brief comments during an earnings call he attended, Bagchi said some work related to the bank's 2023 merger with its parent HDFC is yet to be completed. He also said he would meet stakeholders to better understand the bank and its business.