Apple acknowledges iPhone Duo screen issue, advises users to seek replacement

Apple has acknowledged an issue affecting the inner display of a small number of its first foldable smartphones, the iPhone Duo, and advised affected users to contact AppleCare for a replacement.

The statement follows a report by Bloomberg News that several customers experienced cracks and display malfunctions within hours or days of using the device, which starts at $1,999 (Rs 2,99,900 in India).

“We are aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units. If users experience issues with their iPhone Duo display, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement,” Apple said in a statement to the international publication.

According to Bloomberg, which independently verified complaints from more than half a dozen customers, some users reported bright lines, white patches and other display malfunctions. Others said they heard a crunching sound while unfolding the phone, followed by cracks along the centre crease.

The reports have raised concerns over the durability of Apple's first foldable smartphone, which went on sale in India on October 23. A customer in Chennai also reported a similar display problem, according to Bloomberg. The customer obtained a replacement through an authorised reseller and said the replacement device had not shown any issues during the first 24 hours of use.

Meanwhile, Indian retailers have flagged limited supplies of the iPhone Duo. According to retailers, only 6,000-7,000 saleable units were initially supplied. Some retailers said they received just five to seven units against an expected 100, despite strong interest from customers.

Retailers said some customers were willing to pay a premium of Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh to secure the device. The price difference between India and the US could also encourage parallel imports, they said.

Retailers said no similar display issues had been reported by customers in India so far. However, the limited number of units available in the country makes it too early to determine whether Indian customers are facing the same problem.

Apple has not disclosed the number of affected devices or the cause of the display issue.

Apple did not respond to queries sent by The New Indian Express till the time of going to press.