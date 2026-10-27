Radico Khaitan gets premium push, PAT surges 66% in Q2FY27

Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director of Radico Khaitan, said that the Prestige & Above portfolio volume grew 36% in Q2, well ahead of the industry, and continued to enrich their mix. He added that Vodka is in the midst of a multi-year structural shift, and its share of the IMFL industry has risen to 6.3% in Q2 FY27.

“We upgrade our Prestige & Above volume growth guidance to 30% and reiterate EBITDA margin guidance of around 20% for FY27,” stated Khaitan. The company also announced that Dilip Banthiya has been elevated to Executive Director & CFO, bringing deep financial expertise to the Board, and Saket Somani has been elevated to Deputy CFO.

Lalit Khaitan, Chairman and Managing Director, said that premiumisation continues to define the Indian spirits industry. He added that the IMFL industry continues to benefit from strengthening structural tailwinds.

“In Karnataka, the rationalised duty framework is showing early signs of a healthier, more premium-friendly market. Tamil Nadu, the country’s largest market, is also sending encouraging signals. Such progressive steps widen the opportunity for organised, branded players and support the long-term formalisation of the industry,” said Lalit Khaitan.

He, however, warned that the global environment has turned increasingly volatile, with heightened uncertainty around input costs and supply chains. “We are navigating this with agility, drawing on our integrated manufacturing platform, sharper procurement and a richer product mix. These levers give us the resilience to stay the course, and we remain confident of sustaining our EBITDA margin,” stated the chairman.