AEL reports 55% drop in Q2 PAT, APSEZ profit up 18%

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Wednesday reported 55% decline in net profit at Rs 1,492 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2FY27) against a net profit of Rs 3,304 crore reported in the year-ago period. Last year in September quarter, AEL had booked Rs 3,583 crore exceptional gain, mainly from selling its remaining stake in AWL Agri Business.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on posted an 18% jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 3,682 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 3,120 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Total revenue of the company also rose 24% to Rs 11,340 crore during the September quarter.

Operating performance was much stronger for AEL during the reported quarter. Total income rose 74% to Rs 38,023 crore, EBITDA rose 62% to Rs 6,316 crore, and pre-tax profit, with no exceptional items in either period, rose 146 per cent to Rs 2,002 crore, according to a company statement.

The Mundra copper smelter delivered a robust performance in Q2FY27. Segment pre-tax profit before interest was Rs 1,038 crore, against a loss of Rs 278 crore a year earlier, and sales volume rose to 80,600 tonnes from 11,800 tonnes. First-half copper EBITDA was Rs 2,033 crore.

Airports kept growing at the operating level for AEL. EBITDA rose 55% to Rs 1,641 crore on a 20% rise in income, though passenger traffic fell about 6%. The segment still posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 290 crore in Q2, versus a Rs 99 crore profit a year earlier. The solar and wind manufacturing arm, Adani New Industries, saw EBITDA fall 7% to Rs 1,094 crore despite a 35 per cent rise in module sales to 1,478 megawatts.

“We live in an age of such intense disruption that the scale of our ambitions must continuously grow,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. He added, “As the tailwinds propelling India forward continue to strengthen, we believe we are better positioned than ever to capture the opportunities ahead. We remain bullish on India’s future and, therefore, confident in our own growth story.”