India seeks more affordable US energy imports; expects Russia oil sanctions waiver to continue

India is pushing the US for predictable and continued energy supplies at more affordable prices, with government sources indicating that New Delhi expects the US waiver on sanctions linked to Russian oil purchases to continue beyond the initial 60-day period.

“India is already buying a significant amount of LPG from the US. But India is in talks with the US to secure more affordable energy imports. While the government cannot intervene directly in pricing, the aim is to ensure that Indian buyers get discounts,” government sources said.

Officials cited previous instances in which shipping costs were shared between buyers and sellers, making imports more viable for Indian buyers.

The US currently accounts for nearly 67% of India's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said recently. While India aims to diversify its energy sources, securing predictable supplies at affordable prices remains a key priority, the sources said.

The officials also indicated that the US was unlikely to impose sanctions on India for purchasing Russian oil even after the 60-day waiver period expires.

“It is unlikely that the US will impose sanctions for importing oil and gas from Russia, even beyond 60 days. Both countries are aiming to ensure a smooth supply of energy, and measures that could disrupt supplies are unlikely,” an official said.

On October 16, US President Donald Trump announced a temporary waiver of key provisions of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 (SRIA), which authorised punitive tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil. The move put on hold the threat of tariffs of up to 100% on countries, including India and China, buying Russian oil and gas.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the administration would use the 60-day period to assess the broader economic and geopolitical implications, providing the affected countries with temporary relief.

During his India visit from October 20 to 22, Rubio met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai to discuss energy security, trade, defence and technology cooperation. He also met Gautam Adani of the Adani Group and N Chandrasekaran of Tata Group before concluding his visit in Jamnagar, where he visited the major oil-refining hub and met Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.