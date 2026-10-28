Indian markets end lower as IT weakness and crude oil concerns weigh on sentiment

"Information technology and oil and gas shares led the decline, with both sectors falling more than 2%," he said adding that elevated crude oil prices remained a key headwind, with WTI trading above $101 a barrel, fuelling concerns over the broader economic implications of sustained high energy costs."

According to Ponmudi, investor caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision, coupled with continuing geopolitical tensions, further constrained sentiment, and the near-term market outlook is likely to remain sensitive to movements in crude prices, global risk appetite and signals from the Fed on the interest-rate trajectory.

"Today's volatility reflected cautious positioning ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy announcement. Investors were reluctant to extend risk while Brent remained near $114 per barrel and the US 10-year Treasury yield stayed around 5%," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

Radhakrishnan added that banking was the principal support as selective buying emerged after the recent correction, while FMCG showed improving momentum as investors sought relatively defensive earnings.

"IT lagged as traders reduced exposure ahead of the Fed’s guidance and upcoming global technology earnings, while expensive crude weighed on businesses vulnerable to higher energy and input costs," he said.

Going forward, movements in crude oil prices, global monetary policy developments and corporate earnings are likely to influence domestic market sentiment and determine the near-term direction of Indian equities, says another stock analyst from a foreign brokerage.